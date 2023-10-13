Bugs Fixed:
- Further optimized weather transitions to reduce impact on performance.
- Removed unintended collision on Gallery display sign title pop-ups.
- Fixed an issue where some Gallery Planetarium objects were visible before entering the Planetarium itself.
Additions and Changes:
- Added some additional shortcut planks in the Xanara Coast area to teach new players that they can be knocked down.
- Added an additional early-game max block gem.
- Lowered the capsule lid landing position at the very start of the game to prevent your Ocnus from getting stuck under it.
- Adjusted some geometry after the Xatash Tropics checkpoint to make skipping the wooden wheels harder. Still possible! But harder.
- Adjusted how the stat totals for dropped and picked up blocks are calculated. Previously, “picked up” was only counted once per block per level load. This has been changed to happen every time you pick up a block, even if you just dropped it.
- Added some geometry to the Gallery to aid with escaping a certain starry pool. No more reloading!
- Added some additional decorations to some of the Gallery Planetarium biome rooms.
Changed files in this update