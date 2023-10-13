 Skip to content

Star Trek: Infinite update for 13 October 2023

Mac Hotfix: Fixed connection with paradox backend

Star Trek: Infinite update for 13 October 2023 · Build 12433454

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Our last launcher upload was not properly configured to connect with paradox backend services, this upload should fix this issue for all mac users, you'll be able to validate your paradox accounts and the launcher can now properly test DLC validation

