Our last launcher upload was not properly configured to connect with paradox backend services, this upload should fix this issue for all mac users, you'll be able to validate your paradox accounts and the launcher can now properly test DLC validation
Star Trek: Infinite update for 13 October 2023
Mac Hotfix: Fixed connection with paradox backend
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1622902
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update