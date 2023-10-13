Dev Log #5 - It's Been a Long Road

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

It's been a long road

Getting from there to here

It's been a long time

But my time is finally near

And I can feel the change in the wind right now

Nothing's in my way

And they're not gonna hold me down no more

No, they're not gonna hold me down

Yesterday was launch day for Star Trek: Infinite, and like with most launches, fires had to be put out and hotfixes needed to be pushed.

We still are fighting fires though, antivirus blocking our game's ability to write settings files, DLC not being recognized, and weird one-off issues that we are still working on reproducing and fixing.

We are working through these as I write this log, and that is why this is a bit short.

The important things to know:

Top priority stuff: Known Issues and Workarounds

Issues and Bugs: Please report them on our Bug Forum.

Tech Support: For more info about optimization and technical issues.

Also, join us on Discord: We have an active community that is willing to help out with almost all issues. (also I am there)

We are also starting to see all our reviews come in, and they are hitting around where we expected it to go.

Polygon.com - Star Trek: Infinite leans in to the best of Trek

Star Trek: Infinite is a 4X grand strategy game that shares a lot of qualities with a good Star Trek episode: It’s cerebral, accessible, occasionally a little clumsy, and overall a good time.

PCgamer.com - It's Stellaris, but not as we know it.

I ask myself "do I still want to play this game some more, now that I'm not being paid?" and the answer here is yes.

Rock Paper Shotgun - Not exactly a strategy pioneer, but still an enjoyable journey

It's a combination of engaging and undemanding that grand strategy seldom manages, and has enough Trek stuff to work for someone who's seen most of the serieseses but only once, and can only sometimes tell if something's a reference to an episode or wholly new

Trek Central - Trek Gaming Is Back!

Star Trek: Infinite is the perfect game for those looking to lead their own version of the Federation, Klingons, Romulans or even the Cardassians.

Stevivor.com - Where no one has gone before

Star Trek Infinite is a glorious strategy game just dripping in canon and nostalgia. I love it sometimes — and hate it in others — but I’ll be damned if it hasn’t taken up my thoughts during most waking moments as I sit pondering how to better deal with the Nausicaans, integrate Bajor or fight the Borg.

Godisageek.com - Huge, complex, and a Trekkie’s dream

The thing is though, it’s all so incredibly Star Trek. That’s obvious, yes, but more than any other Star Trek game I’ve played, Infinite leans totally and completely into the brand.

Now, I'll head back to putting out those fires, and I'll see you all next week.

_PDXRuk

Up next:

Oh, what's this? New Ferengi buildings… shiny. And a Dyson Sphere, Oh Myyy…