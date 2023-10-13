Update notes for Oct 13

This is a slightly agressive patch improving a few areas according to your feedback. We hope you enjoy all the changes!
- Increased player speed (both running and pushing objects) around 20%.
- Increased reaction speed to controls.
- Now you can brake during jump.
- Now when you die in any combat the room restarts with all the objects as you left them. When choosing "restart checkpoint", the room is fully restarted.
- Now the magical barriers block enemy bullets.
- Buffed player blows: they have more range and they always interrupt the attacks of the basic enemies.
- Remapped several rooms at the start of the game, River Island, Misty Forest, Dock.
- Tuned several areas reducing large spaces and removing invisible walls.
- Added painterly visual effects to the pause menu and fade-outs.
- Fixed crash when you have certain combination of paintings in the inventory.
- Multiple minor fixes.
