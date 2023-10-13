 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tenebris Pictura update for 13 October 2023

Update notes for Oct 13

Share · View all patches · Build 12433271 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a slightly agressive patch improving a few areas according to your feedback. We hope you enjoy all the changes!

  • Increased player speed (both running and pushing objects) around 20%.
  • Increased reaction speed to controls.
  • Now you can brake during jump.
  • Now when you die in any combat the room restarts with all the objects as you left them. When choosing "restart checkpoint", the room is fully restarted.
  • Now the magical barriers block enemy bullets.
  • Buffed player blows: they have more range and they always interrupt the attacks of the basic enemies.
  • Remapped several rooms at the start of the game, River Island, Misty Forest, Dock.
  • Tuned several areas reducing large spaces and removing invisible walls.
  • Added painterly visual effects to the pause menu and fade-outs.
  • Fixed crash when you have certain combination of paintings in the inventory.
  • Multiple minor fixes.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2059301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link