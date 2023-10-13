 Skip to content

Blue Oak Bridge update for 13 October 2023

It's Friday the 13th! This is the SLASHER UPDATE!

But, you know, without the slasher, because this is a cozy game and except for the Queen, there are no psychos here. And no one is wearing a hockey mask.

But maybe that is why the mine elevator broke again? Here is what you'll find in this quick patch:

Good news! The mine elevator is fixed this time for good, we mean it!! This was a very sneaky bug that liked to reappear, but we found the source.

Fixed a small issue around using items after gifting to NPCs

Thank you to everyone who has provided feedback, suggestions and left reviews. It's been incredibly helpful for us! Please join our discord! We'd love to hear from you
https://discord.gg/HhjNd3u6KW

The Blue Oak Bridge Team💙

