Hello Elders! I am hard at work with fixing the bugs you are sending, thank you! I hope you liked the speed-up option, even if I know that some of you would want to speed it up even more, but I need to focus on other issues as well, so please be patient (even tho I know that people that want to speed up things are not the patient type, my time is pretty limited ;) )

So! After having analyzed the reports, I am here with a small patch that adds a new difficulty that has a 150% multiplier, this should be the difficulty that experienced strategy gamers should choose as their first one, so do not get bored playing normal if you are an optimized (remember that the game's default difficulty needs to be challenging for all people, not just for you!)

Also, it was pointed to me that a couple of buildings felt very bad and indeed the Field Collector was really too weak, so I made it a bit stronger, and even stronger than Forager for Hemp collection, so this should open more strategies!

Also, I removed carrots from the initial map generation, as you all hate carrots. They may return after some balancing!

I will be finally getting some rest this weekend. :)

Have fun!

Michele

V 1.0.0.0019

Gameplay

Added new "Hard" difficulty in-between Normal and Harder with 150% difficulty multiplier. This should be a good starting point for experienced board gamers or strategy gamers.

Scaling for this difficulty starts similar to Normal, but scales harder, so it eases into the game similarly but then becomes hard earlier!

Balance

Field Collector's turns to produce Hemp from 2 to 1

Removed Carrot Field from the starting map generation until I find a good way to balance it, as it is too weak

Bugfixes