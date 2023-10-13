New Level + Gameplay Added!

Hi everyone, and thank you so much for your continued patience. Midnight Monitor has just been updated!

The Neighbourhood House has been added!

An Artificial Intelligence security system monitors every inch of this beautiful, secluded, high tech home. Armed with real-time threat detection technology, the residents of this illustrious home have nothing to fear with their lives firmly in the hands of their state-of-the-art AI defence system.

Or do they?

Uncover the secrets behind this spacious estate, as well as the true nature of "Sequre_OS".



[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44506047/187a2d1634ee9d96bca9a3f5f71793c97a63d737.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44506047/bb5f87b6c83ce09d9177b2592e08087ea6f4c4dd.png)[/url][url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44506047/a769dcdd5b9ac41279cf62e8419e30c2edbd249a.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44506047/762a669d1002e5810e4d038b0151deff94413456.png)[/url][url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44506047/1bb2cfab292e55e4fdc4e0e3dc88d9208e7e7119.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44506047/7233e85950df11f4a62b98759f7cb127e569c778.png)[/url]

With this new house comes new anomaly types, as well as refinements to previous ones. Door Anomalies are now Displacements. Substitution Anomalies replace disappearances, and Time Manipulation adds an all new mechanic to the game. Abysmal and Presence Anomalies no longer end the game immediately, though they do make it much harder 😉

With this update, the total number of anomalies in the game so far is over 400, with many more planned to fill out the rest of this new house and beyond.

Currently exclusive to this new level is a new scanning mechanic that is not yet available anywhere else. If you see it, be sure to make use of it! It will only show up once and can give you a hint on where to find your next anomaly if you're having some trouble:





This brand new scanning feature can be a vital lifeline if you're unsure of where to look. It can give the locations of up to 2 anomalies, so don't miss out your chance to use it when you see it!

Be warned however, the scan can also fail, too. Honing your observation skills is, as always, the best way to beat the night.

Replacing Black & White mode in the Neighbourhood House is Nightcam Mode:

The houses in Midnight Monitor are designed to be colourful and interesting to look at. This means that anomalies are typically designed to be much more easily seen through changes in colour and brightness, something that Black & White Mode completely removes.

Nightcam Mode changes the gameplay up by turning on night vision - Objects are lit with a single light and lose most (but not all) of their colour. In testing I have found this to be a very satisfying mode to use, and I hope that you do too! It turns out that colour is very important for humans to be able to spot changes, and the small amount of colour that Nightcam mode keeps is a game changer.

This new level is full of secret to find, including messages, text, sounds, cameo appearances and much more. Keep your eyes peeled and try not to get caught off-guard 😉

Full Patch notes for this update are below:

New house level added: Neighbourhood House

New Anomaly types added: Substitution, Time Manipulation

Completely rewritten code and functionality to help make building the game easier and faster

Secrets and easter eggs throughout the level

100+ additional anomalies, with many more planned

A greater focus on optimisation. The new level looks fantastic and is fully playable on older laptops, and even the Steam Deck!

A brand new lifeline mechanic: Scanning

Interactable elements in the new level - Try moving your mouse around and see what you find!

Multiple tweaks and fixes

As this is a brand new major update, some functionality might be buggy or not functioning correctly. If you experience any issues please let me know as soon as possible by emailing viexigames@gmail.com or join the official Discord at https://discord.gg/qDxzxRQUfz.