Development Branch update - v0.9.005

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Terraformers!

I've just updated a new version (v0.9.005) on the development branch.

To try it, see the "How to switch branches?" question in the FAQ.

This version mainly adds two new biomes

If you test this version, be sure to back up your save files as the new update introduce changes in the save file formatting. Once you created or saved a game in this branch, you possibly won't be able to play the normal branch again until the official release of the next update.

Let us know if you experience significant performances changes or new critical bugs.

As usual, restart Steam to get the update, and backup your save before trying the dev branch.

If you have issues launching the game, remove all your mods before reporting bugs.

v 0.9.005 - Temporary changelog :

New volcano biome

New beach biome

In title menu, pressing F1 will open up the save files folder

From now on, messages read on the planet will be listed in the messages screen

See you soon, and good terraforming!

Brice for Miju Games