ADD: Pop-up message for when units being overrun activate for defensive fire
CNG: Increased odds of units activating for a defensive fire attack when overrun. Base chance is now 60%, -40% for Pinned units or -25% for Lax units, +25% for elite units, modified by campaign AI difficulty level
Armoured Commander II update for 13 October 2023
Update 1.2.40
