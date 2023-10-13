 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Armoured Commander II update for 13 October 2023

Update 1.2.40

Share · View all patches · Build 12433044 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ADD: Pop-up message for when units being overrun activate for defensive fire
CNG: Increased odds of units activating for a defensive fire attack when overrun. Base chance is now 60%, -40% for Pinned units or -25% for Lax units, +25% for elite units, modified by campaign AI difficulty level

Changed files in this update

Armoured Commander II Content Depot 1292021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link