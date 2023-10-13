-Extended one-third of the total campaign length, added two new battles and more rewards.

-Strengthened the White Tiger, even made the model cooler.

-Increased the spawn rate of enemy in defense mode.

-Decreased the armor HP of light-armored enemies, and increased the armor HP of heavy-armored enemies.

-Fixed the mission timer and started recording game time for players and each vehicle.

Thanks to the feedback from players, the following balance adjustments have been made:

-Changed the ammo type of T-28 to AP rounds, with Penetration of 6 and Damage of 4.

-Lowered the level of KV-2 from 4 to 3.

-Adjusted the armor of KV-1 from 10/8/8 to 11/10/8.

-Replaced the ammo type of KV-1S, changing the Pen/Damage from 9/4 to 8/5.

-Adjusted the armor of Pz.III N from 5/3/4 to 6/5/4, which is more historically accurate.

-Adjusted the armor of Pz.IV H from 7/3/2 to 7/4/3, which is more historically accurate.

-Adjusted the turning speed of Churchill, Char 2C, BT-5, and T-60.

-Increased the range of Char 2C by 50% (although the projectile speed remains slow).