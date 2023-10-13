 Skip to content

Setback Playtest update for 13 October 2023

Weekend #25 Changelog

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changes

  • New game mode: Control Point

    • Fight to maintain control of points around the map

  • Bomb Tag mode is back!

    • Bomb Tag FFA is back, and now with 2 bombs! Watch out!

  • Grenade Launcher changes

    • Lowered rate of fire (recovery time): 0.5s -> 0.6s
    • Increased reload time: 1.5s -> 2s
    • Nerfed base damage: 40 -> 30
    • Increased projectile explosion radius by 50%
    • Increased projectile bounciness by 20%
    • Increased projectile friction by 12,5%
    • Replaced weapon model with a nicer one we had lying around

  • New round start countdown phase

  • Added ammo display to Scout Rifle

  • Wall running improvements

  • Added damage / healing effects to health bar

  • Added Dead Zones

    • Playes are always setbacked all the way out of a Dead Zone
    • The zone is invisible, but an indicator will tell that you're inside one
    • Dead Zones are currently only used in Control Point

  • Upgraded Unreal Engine to version 5.3

    • This led to many new issues we had to fix or find a temporary solution to
    • The setback effect visuals are temporarily nerfed
    • Temporarily removed audience visuals from stadium
Known Issues
  • Bots ignore the round countdown phase and can start moving immediately
  • Enemy outlines can sometimes be visible through walls
  • Players can sometimes see inside smoke
  • Inviting new members to party is bugged after playing a match
  • The “I’m feeling lucky” loadout option sometimes gives more or less than 2 weapons (guess you really have to be lucky)

