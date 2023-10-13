Weekend #25 Changelog

Changes
New game mode: Control Point
- Fight to maintain control of points around the map
Bomb Tag mode is back!
- Bomb Tag FFA is back, and now with 2 bombs! Watch out!
Grenade Launcher changes
- Lowered rate of fire (recovery time): 0.5s -> 0.6s
- Increased reload time: 1.5s -> 2s
- Nerfed base damage: 40 -> 30
- Increased projectile explosion radius by 50%
- Increased projectile bounciness by 20%
- Increased projectile friction by 12,5%
- Replaced weapon model with a nicer one we had lying around
New round start countdown phase
Added ammo display to Scout Rifle
Wall running improvements
Added damage / healing effects to health bar
Added Dead Zones
- Playes are always setbacked all the way out of a Dead Zone
- The zone is invisible, but an indicator will tell that you're inside one
- Dead Zones are currently only used in Control Point
Upgraded Unreal Engine to version 5.3
- This led to many new issues we had to fix or find a temporary solution to
- The setback effect visuals are temporarily nerfed
- Temporarily removed audience visuals from stadium
Known Issues
- Bots ignore the round countdown phase and can start moving immediately
- Enemy outlines can sometimes be visible through walls
- Players can sometimes see inside smoke
- Inviting new members to party is bugged after playing a match
- The “I’m feeling lucky” loadout option sometimes gives more or less than 2 weapons (guess you really have to be lucky)
