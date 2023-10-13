 Skip to content

Grand Theft Auto V update for 13 October 2023

Hunt Ghosts with the New Albany Brigham

Grand Theft Auto V update for 13 October 2023

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
With darkness taking hold and supernatural sightings rising, a vintage transport also storms forth into GTA Online this week. The Albany Brigham (Muscle) blends classic style with a seasonally appropriate vibe.

The Albany Brigham, now available to purchase from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

THE HUNT IS ON

Local paranormal investigators Ghosts Exposed need your help uncovering evidence of apparitions haunting the citizens of Southern San Andreas. Seek out these spirits and snap photos of them with your iFruit’s camera, and send your grainy photographic proof to the team for GTA$ and RP.

Don’t get too close — the spooky may become spooked themselves and disappear into the night.

