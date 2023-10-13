Share · View all patches · Build 12432641 · Last edited 13 October 2023 – 10:39:18 UTC by Wendy

User Interface Revamped:

Enhanced User Experience: The entire user interface has been redesigned to offer a more intuitive and seamless experience, making navigation smoother and interactions more user-friendly.

Modernized Aesthetics: Enjoy a fresh and contemporary look with updated visuals and design elements, enhancing the overall appeal and modernity of the application.

Functionality Upgrades:

Streamlined Workflows: Experience a more efficient workflow with optimized processes and a simplified user journey, allowing for quicker and more effective task completion.

Easier Feature Access: Accessing various features has been made simpler and more straightforward, enabling users to explore the full potential of the application effortlessly.

Bug Fixes and Performance Optimizations: We've resolved underlying issues and optimized the application's performance, ensuring a smoother, more stable user experience with fewer disruptions and technical glitches.