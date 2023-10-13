V1.0.33 Update

New

New summoning skills: Flame Dragon and Inferno Dragon.

Added ground decals to enemy minions' projectiles for better visibility.

Implemented a secondary confirmation prompt when exiting the artifact collection interface.

Added a "NEW" label to uncollected artifacts in the artifact collection interface.

Added a feature in the settings interface to adjust the crosshair zoom level.

Added a new battle map to the forest level.



Adjustment

Updated the model and icon for the Stella's weapon Summoner's Bow.

Optimized the AI logic for summoned minions.

Added ground decal indicators to the Treasure Altar.

Rolling will no longer be affected by ground poison.

Added Scholar's Synergy to the Fire Talisman.

Adjusted the attributes of the Magic Notebook.

Bugfix

Thank You:

A big thank you to all the players who have provided us with feedback and suggestions. You have made "Artifact Seeker: The Legend of Aurorium " even more enjoyable. We are aware that there are still areas for improvement, but we are constantly working hard. We hope you will continue to support us, add to your wish list, and provide us with feedback at any time. :)

-Development Team of "Artifact Seeker: The Legend of Aurorium "