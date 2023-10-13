- Save and load system were improved.
- A newly created party is now immediately visible in the list of saved games.
- Settings for selecting the graphics quality level have been added to the game.
- A number of bugs have been fixed.
Elmarion: the Lost Temple update for 13 October 2023
Update №16
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Elmarion: the Lost Temple Content Depot 1476231
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update