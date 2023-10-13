 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Elmarion: the Lost Temple update for 13 October 2023

Update №16

Share · View all patches · Build 12432615 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Save and load system were improved.
  2. A newly created party is now immediately visible in the list of saved games.
  3. Settings for selecting the graphics quality level have been added to the game.
  4. A number of bugs have been fixed.

Changed files in this update

Elmarion: the Lost Temple Content Depot 1476231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link