DIASPORA update for 13 October 2023

Four Diaspora Countries Language Support and Game Update

Build 12432591 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello.

I'm sending you an update of the diaspora.

Support for additional 4 languages

  • Spanish, Japanese, Chinese (Simplified), and Chinese (Traditional) Support for a total of four languages

Support settings while playing games

  • You can now change the settings during the game.

Improve interaction delay

  • Modify to move smoothly by reducing the area where the delay was after interaction

I will work hard for those who enjoy the diaspora.
I'm waiting for your feedback!

Thank you.

Acts29games

