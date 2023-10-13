Four Diaspora Countries Language Support and Game Update

Hello.
I'm sending you an update of the diaspora.
Support for additional 4 languages
- Spanish, Japanese, Chinese (Simplified), and Chinese (Traditional) Support for a total of four languages
Support settings while playing games
- You can now change the settings during the game.
Improve interaction delay
- Modify to move smoothly by reducing the area where the delay was after interaction
I will work hard for those who enjoy the diaspora.
I'm waiting for your feedback!
Thank you.
Acts29games
Changed files in this update