V0.9 Multiplayer

Hello fellow players!

You may ask yourself this question: "Is this an out of season April Fools joke?"

No, it is a fully fledged Lost in Days experience!

(Below is a link to a starter guide)



(Credit to Neko for the Gif)

It is as simple as hosting a lobby and let your friends join your session once they loaded their save file!

What can you do?

Sync up with your friends and have fun together in No Time!

Show them your safe house!

(Credit to Neko, Szogun and Choo Choo Man for the Gif)

Fight bandits together! (Non quest related Npc's)

Do car racing!

Explore the secrets of Pine Island together!

Explore space together!

Or hang out on the beach with a nice camp fire and radio to lighten the mood.

I've added emotes and in game chat to allow you to communicate with other players!

Quests are out of sync, however you should be able to play them together at the same time.

Technically speaking you can have up to 12 players, though at least for now I suggest having the player count low as it may get cpu taxing on each client.

Remember this is an early feature, some things may sometimes not work as intended.

If items don't appear or data is not being sent correctly, try to restart the session or game

Keep your time story wipe meter under 10 mb as well

God bless you and enjoy the game, this time with your friends!

October 10th V0.9