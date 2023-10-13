V0.9 Multiplayer

Hello fellow players!
You may ask yourself this question: "Is this an out of season April Fools joke?"
No, it is a fully fledged Lost in Days experience!
(Below is a link to a starter guide)
(Credit to Neko for the Gif)
It is as simple as hosting a lobby and let your friends join your session once they loaded their save file!
What can you do?
Sync up with your friends and have fun together in No Time!
Show them your safe house!
(Credit to Neko, Szogun and Choo Choo Man for the Gif)
Fight bandits together! (Non quest related Npc's)
Do car racing!
Explore the secrets of Pine Island together!
Explore space together!
Or hang out on the beach with a nice camp fire and radio to lighten the mood.
I've added emotes and in game chat to allow you to communicate with other players!
Quests are out of sync, however you should be able to play them together at the same time.
Technically speaking you can have up to 12 players, though at least for now I suggest having the player count low as it may get cpu taxing on each client.
Here is a guide on how to get started!
Remember this is an early feature, some things may sometimes not work as intended.
If items don't appear or data is not being sent correctly, try to restart the session or game
Keep your time story wipe meter under 10 mb as well
God bless you and enjoy the game, this time with your friends!
October 10th V0.9
- Added Multiplayer Mode (Streaming of each others time story and other nice stuff)
- *Time Story (Each player will see the others action whilst in lobby)
- *Multiplayer Beacon and Sync Chip (Beacon to host a lobby, sync chip to travel to someones time)
- *Emotes (Hello, Yes/No, Sobbing, Sitting, Dancing, ...)
- *Items get streamed (You drop or take an item, the same thing will happen for others)
- *Safe houses (Visit other peoples safeh houses)
- *Space Exploration (Explore the Ape Head Cluster with your friends)
- *Most Enemy Npcs and Mobs (Get your help of friends to fight enemies)
- *Pets and Animals
- Added Npc Reactions to your emotes
- Added crabs into the arachnophobia option
- Added a function that also clears your gold value timeline during a time wipe
- Removed the Combat Dialogue block, now you only get thrown out of dialogue if directly attacked
- Full body costumes now protect you from being spotted by past selves
- Fixed the wrong keybinding tool tip for sandbox mode at start
- Fixed the microwaves texturing in ACT 1 The Facility
- Fixed more German Grammar Issues (thanks to Extloga for most of the reports)
- Fixed Marvin from selling with dollars
- Fixed Fredich from selling with dollars (I thought I fixed this already, weird...)
- Fixed the big lights bug for cars and lamps
- Fixed the missing market stand for the Christmas Market
- Fixed the computer item in the safe house from being super tiny
- Fixed the possibility to miss the prison key during the fort dun quest
- Fixed the base of action quest where in Athor would not show up next to the car after fort dun
- Fixed the ACT III bug where in Rhogur would not be able to go up the ladder into his shack
- Fixed Methuselah from trading with dollars in bc era
- Fixed the car flipper
- Fixed the black screen on start for reinstall if you had mods subscribed
- Fixed the missing agents bug (no agents spawn in the valley) in ACT II's climactic ending
- Fixed ACTI Missing Person bug where agents would target npcs and not the player first
- Fixed the pelt and metal salesmen from not accepting your items
p1
- Fixed a bug where in traveling out of the safe house would leave the car with no items
p2
- Fixed the Meta explosion from happening for time cars
- Fixed the syncing of cars traveling through time
