 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Against the Storm update for 13 October 2023

Hotfix 0.61.2 (Haulers, Duplicated icons)

Share · View all patches · Build 12432442 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Greetings, Viceroys!

A new hotfix is ready to be downloaded. We tackled the issues you've reported since yesterday's Guidance and Lore Update. Thank you for your feedback and swift reports!

Changelog:

  • Fixed an issue with haulers and hauling carts will not unload buildings with less than 5 goods stored in them.
  • Fixed a bug that caused Aunt Lori's dialogue to reset after clicking on her hand.
  • Fixed an issue with some resources being duplicated in the grid view in the warehouse panel.
  • Fixed a bug with completed tracked deeds staying on top of the deed list when sorting by "tracked".
  • Fixed a typo in the Polish decision tooltip of the Brass Order Engineers world event.
  • Fixed an issue with the resource tooltip being too small when right-clicking on some goods in the warehouse panel.
  • Fixed an issue with the construction animation resetting incorrectly when moving an unfinished building
  • Fixed an incorrect tooltip header when hovering over the inactive icon above a deactivated building.
  • Fixed a bug with the buildings being incorrectly placed in debug mode on the Experimental Branch.

Have a great time with the new Update and awesome weekend. Cheers!

May the storm be gentle on you,
Eremite Games

Previous Updates

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1336490/view/3705957146508959577
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1336490/view/3705956511769216350
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1336490/view/3698073943481096752
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1336490/view/3646281279368578532

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1336491 Depot 1336491
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link