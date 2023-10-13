Hotfix 0.61.2 (Haulers, Duplicated icons)

Greetings, Viceroys!
A new hotfix is ready to be downloaded. We tackled the issues you've reported since yesterday's Guidance and Lore Update. Thank you for your feedback and swift reports!
Changelog:
- Fixed an issue with haulers and hauling carts will not unload buildings with less than 5 goods stored in them.
- Fixed a bug that caused Aunt Lori's dialogue to reset after clicking on her hand.
- Fixed an issue with some resources being duplicated in the grid view in the warehouse panel.
- Fixed a bug with completed tracked deeds staying on top of the deed list when sorting by "tracked".
- Fixed a typo in the Polish decision tooltip of the Brass Order Engineers world event.
- Fixed an issue with the resource tooltip being too small when right-clicking on some goods in the warehouse panel.
- Fixed an issue with the construction animation resetting incorrectly when moving an unfinished building
- Fixed an incorrect tooltip header when hovering over the inactive icon above a deactivated building.
- Fixed a bug with the buildings being incorrectly placed in debug mode on the Experimental Branch.
Have a great time with the new Update and awesome weekend. Cheers!
May the storm be gentle on you,
Eremite Games
