Hotfix 0.61.2 (Haulers, Duplicated icons)

Share · View all patches · Build 12432442 · Last edited 13 October 2023 – 13:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, Viceroys!

A new hotfix is ready to be downloaded. We tackled the issues you've reported since yesterday's Guidance and Lore Update. Thank you for your feedback and swift reports!

Changelog:

Fixed an issue with haulers and hauling carts will not unload buildings with less than 5 goods stored in them.

Fixed a bug that caused Aunt Lori's dialogue to reset after clicking on her hand.

Fixed an issue with some resources being duplicated in the grid view in the warehouse panel.

Fixed a bug with completed tracked deeds staying on top of the deed list when sorting by "tracked".

Fixed a typo in the Polish decision tooltip of the Brass Order Engineers world event.

Fixed an issue with the resource tooltip being too small when right-clicking on some goods in the warehouse panel.

Fixed an issue with the construction animation resetting incorrectly when moving an unfinished building

Fixed an incorrect tooltip header when hovering over the inactive icon above a deactivated building.

Fixed a bug with the buildings being incorrectly placed in debug mode on the Experimental Branch.

Have a great time with the new Update and awesome weekend. Cheers!

May the storm be gentle on you,

Eremite Games

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1336490/view/3705957146508959577

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1336490/view/3705956511769216350

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1336490/view/3698073943481096752

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1336490/view/3646281279368578532