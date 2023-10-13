Patch 0.1015

⚙️ Optimizations
- Optimized Snowville and Zena's Stronghold even more
🛠️ General Fixes
- Fixed things not floating in water (including death boxes)
- Fixed another non-progression issue with Bellstalker maze in multiplayer
