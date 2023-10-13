 Skip to content

Saleblazers update for 13 October 2023

Patch 0.1015

Patchnotes via Steam Community

⚙️ Optimizations

  • Optimized Snowville and Zena's Stronghold even more

🛠️ General Fixes

  • Fixed things not floating in water (including death boxes)
  • Fixed another non-progression issue with Bellstalker maze in multiplayer

Changed files in this update

