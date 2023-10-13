 Skip to content

Reskue update for 13 October 2023

Reskue Build 1543

Share · View all patches · Build 12432339 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Inventory enhanced. Added windowed borders. Fixes texts. Stardart items now works and used correctly
  • Fix: Player 2 gets message about disabled coop game. [kp7]
  • Disruptor now destroys enemy teleports.
  • Benchmark hotkey - "Res"+"="
  • Editor: Added monsters spawnpoints (invisible) for maps creation.
  • Engine: Added more statistics, multikill, savegames counters.
  • Added: Enhanded stempak, cure player and doubles HP.

