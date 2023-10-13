- Inventory enhanced. Added windowed borders. Fixes texts. Stardart items now works and used correctly
- Fix: Player 2 gets message about disabled coop game. [kp7]
- Disruptor now destroys enemy teleports.
- Benchmark hotkey - "Res"+"="
- Editor: Added monsters spawnpoints (invisible) for maps creation.
- Engine: Added more statistics, multikill, savegames counters.
- Added: Enhanded stempak, cure player and doubles HP.
Reskue update for 13 October 2023
Reskue Build 1543
Patchnotes via Steam Community
