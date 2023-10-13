GIF Contest #9 - Fright Night!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Beware of Fright Night, the canvas for your spooky masterpiece...

You are the author, and fear is your ink... 🖋️

Previously, we had three winners following our 8th GIF Contest: "Fruit Parade"... check out their winning entries below:

🏅 pumpkin227 - "From Hunter To H(a)unted"

🏅 TouCandyBober - "This is what I call a real artist"

🏅 Gelato - "Fruit Festival"

In Fright Night, 3x GIF Masters Hats are available for our top three GIF creators! 🧢

🎃 GIF Contest #9 Theme: Fright Night!

All entries must be related to our topic - Fright Night!

Your Witch It GIF must be Halloween/spooky related! We recommend to use Halloween maps and costumes in your GIFs to match the theme.

👻 How do I participate?

Post your entries either below this announcement, or into our #gif-entries channel on the Witch It Discord server! Remember to read the rules before posting.

🦇 Rules [Important!]

GIFs must be between 1 to 20 seconds. Longer entries will not count!

You can edit your GIFs freely with text, images and other media - copyrighted media will be deleted!

Your friends can help you record and edit if necessary - but only the person uploading is eligible for the prize!

Entry filetypes can be GIF, GIFV or MP4 (for better quality). If you are using GIFV or MP4, you must upload using Imgur!

You cannot enter the contest with entries or GIFs you have previously created!

Winners of previous GIF contests and Community Staff can enter, but are only eligible for one of the three GIF Master hats. At least two of the three hats are reserved for non-winners/non-staff.

Offensive/rude content is prohibited. Rules still apply to competition entries!

GIFs of stream clips are allowed, but only if you're the streamer featured in the clip!

Do not use any AI generated content in your GIF!

GIFs can include gameplay, or can be partially / completely animated in another software - as long as it distinctively relates to Witch It!

You are limited to ONE ENTRY - make it your very best work! You may delete/replace/edit your entries during the contest period!

⚠️ Important Tip: You can toggle your GUI while recording by using ALT-J!

(We highly recommend this in most cases and it may improve your chances of winning)

⚰️ Contest Deadline

🗳️ Entries Open: Today, 13th October 2023!

⌛ Entries Close: Friday, 27th October 2023 at 11pm (UTC)!

🏆 Winners Revealed: On Halloween!

Winners will be judged by the developers and non-competing community staff.

Happy Halloween! 🧟