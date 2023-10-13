 Skip to content

M2K update for 13 October 2023

M2K Build 10676

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Inventory enhanced. Added windowed borders. Fixes texts. Stardart items now works and used correctly
  • M2K: Secret level "resurrect"+"rctrl"
  • F11+12 Debug mode
  • Fix: Player 2 gets message about disabled coop game. [kp7]
  • Benchmark hotkey - "Res"+"="
  • М2К:Max reserved aids now 10.
  • Added support texture packs. Change F9+F10 (is exist mod)
  • Win screen not skipable.
  • Editor: Added medkit setting to map
  • Editor: Bug /Texturex/0 fixed
  • Editor: Added monsters spawnpoints (invisible) for maps creation.
  • Engine: Added more statistics, multikill, savegames counters.
  • All editor and engine enhancemens go to all game releases automatically.

