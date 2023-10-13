M2K Build 10676

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
- Inventory enhanced. Added windowed borders. Fixes texts. Stardart items now works and used correctly
- M2K: Secret level "resurrect"+"rctrl"
- F11+12 Debug mode
- Fix: Player 2 gets message about disabled coop game. [kp7]
- Benchmark hotkey - "Res"+"="
- М2К:Max reserved aids now 10.
- Added support texture packs. Change F9+F10 (is exist mod)
- Win screen not skipable.
- Editor: Added medkit setting to map
- Editor: Bug /Texturex/0 fixed
- Editor: Added monsters spawnpoints (invisible) for maps creation.
- Engine: Added more statistics, multikill, savegames counters.
- All editor and engine enhancemens go to all game releases automatically.
