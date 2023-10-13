 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Only Fortress update for 13 October 2023

Update Notes for October 13th

Share · View all patches · Build 12432264 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Introduce outside fortress camp. There are in total three different camps as for dwarf, elves and goblins. You can thief the resources from those camps and by slaying the creatures you might loot resource harvesting booster!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2503131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link