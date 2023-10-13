Update notes for 2023.10.13

GameForce Belgium and Netherlands was exhausting but resulted in plenty of feedback and motivation to keep BiteMe Games going. Below is a list of QoL changes and bugfixes that we got out of the GameForce feedback on both weekends, resulting in an even smoother game experience.

As an extra bonus, a highly requested feature of allowing to edit which buildings a route will deliver to, or even adding more steps to a route, is now supported if the route is paused. When you pause a route, and all the workers have finished running their steps, you'll be allowed to change the buildings and add or remove steps from the route.

(Note, the update for mac will be delayed for a day as there are issues with building, but you should also be getting your updates soon!)

Additions ⭐

🤩 Added new tutorial steps for buying your first Iron Ore and Coal.

🤩 Holding shift while using WASD to move your camera around will increase the speed.

🤩 Added titles and descriptions for Wildcards in the route selection dropdown.

🤩 Added a visual indicator on the minimap to show the North.

🤩 Architect Atelier will now remember last selected research during a session.

🤩 Added the ability to pause from the route overview window, by pressing on the pause/play icons.

🤩 Marketplace can no longer be placed on top of roads, this was a design choice, but ended up being very confusing for players.

🤩 When saving the game, you will now receive a default timestamp as name.

🤩 Abandoned Architect Atelier will now allow you to show all routes connected to it.

🤩 The Architect Atelier research entries will now show a wiki button if there is a wiki entry for it.

🤩 When a route is paused, it's now editable. A route will be counted as paused if all the workers working on that route have reached their last step.

Bugfixes 🪲

🐛 Fixed marketplace (and other windows) their scroll views starting halfway down in some cases.

🐛 Editing a route during the tutorial will now appropriately recheck the condition.

🐛 Freeing up a worker from a route will now attempt to reassign them to buildings requesting workers.

🐛 Rotating the camera with ALT+WASD will now correctly register for the tutorial.

🐛 On a new route window, the second step that defaults to "No Item" will no longer show the tooltip for the first item in the list.

🐛 Implemented additional null checks to prevent some exceptions that got thrown.

🐛 Potential fix/handling for certain hard crashes that had to do with returning to main menu.

🐛 Made sure that the button to clear what item to carry in a route step always shows up when needed.

🐛 Fixed that the Architect Atelier couldn't be moved through the context menu.

🐛 Toasts will now correctly start closing if there are more than 3.

🐛 Route overview screens now get updated correctly if a route gets removed.

🐛 Pressing escape will now close all windows, and act in a more consistent manner.

🐛 Pausing through the shortcut, and then opening the Pause Menu through escape, lead to a wonky state, this now gets handled correctly.

🐛 Radial menu now works while paused.

🐛 Workers will now discard their boxes when you clear their inventory.

🐛 Routes that you have open in the Route Window will now recheck if they are valid, whenever you place down a new road.

🐛 The sell item toggle will now correctly hide when you remove the last marketplace step from the route steps.

🐛 Market orders will now take into account their quantity, to display the full price.

🐛 Lamp posts can now be researched.

🐛 Various exception handling, based on received crash reports.

🐛 Various localization improvements.