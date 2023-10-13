Update:Ver1.0.04

1 Fixed the issue where some players were unable to start the game on the main menu;

2 Fixed the issue of Maggie Event 6 task prompt content;

3 Fixed the issue of Maggie Event 3 where characters disappeared after moving boxes;

4 Fixed the issue of archive loss caused by save failure in the mine;

5 Fixed the issue of character disappearance in the Raina event 4;

6 Fixed the issue of Get frisky causing characters to disappear;