1 Fixed the issue where some players were unable to start the game on the main menu;
2 Fixed the issue of Maggie Event 6 task prompt content;
3 Fixed the issue of Maggie Event 3 where characters disappeared after moving boxes;
4 Fixed the issue of archive loss caused by save failure in the mine;
5 Fixed the issue of character disappearance in the Raina event 4;
6 Fixed the issue of Get frisky causing characters to disappear;
Workplace Fantasy update for 13 October 2023
Update:Ver1.0.04
