- Added Portuguese Brazilian Localization.
- Added Catalan Localization.
- Fixed Localization inconsistencies.
- Fixed Proximity Mine bug.
Guardians Of Gaia: Guardians 8 update for 13 October 2023
New Portuguese Brazilian and Catalan Localizations.
