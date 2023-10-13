 Skip to content

Guardians Of Gaia: Guardians 8 update for 13 October 2023

New Portuguese Brazilian and Catalan Localizations.

Build 12432058

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Portuguese Brazilian Localization.
  • Added Catalan Localization.
  • Fixed Localization inconsistencies.
  • Fixed Proximity Mine bug.

