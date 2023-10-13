- Changes to 'Rangers' formation:
-- Now also includes Cannoneers
-- Additionally grants 25% armor penetration to the whole clan
- Changed health threshold for 'Deliverance' (Warpriest) from 50% to 75%
- Increased healing of 'Ring of Restoration'
- Slightly adjusted battle UI
Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot Playtest update for 13 October 2023
Patch v1.2.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
