Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot Playtest update for 13 October 2023

Patch v1.2.3

Patchnotes
  • Changes to 'Rangers' formation:
    -- Now also includes Cannoneers
    -- Additionally grants 25% armor penetration to the whole clan
  • Changed health threshold for 'Deliverance' (Warpriest) from 50% to 75%
  • Increased healing of 'Ring of Restoration'
  • Slightly adjusted battle UI

