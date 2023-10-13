KITTENGUMI: THE SAKABATO'S THIEF IS NOW AVAILABLE!

Kittengumi: The Sakabato’s Thief is a visual novel that takes us to an alternate Japan (Nyppon) where the protagonists, a cat and a panda who believes he is a cat, will have to find the thief of the sakabato, one of the treasures of the Kittengumi - a group of samurai cats that protects the safety of Nyedo (Edo), to which they belong.

This will be the characters' first official mission and during this adventure, they will interact with many characters and, depending on the decisions, the story will unfold in different ways, not all of them with a happy ending.

The Sakabato Thief is the first in a collection of visual novels that tell different stories starring the members of this group.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2469050/Kittengumi_The_Sakabatos_Thief/

