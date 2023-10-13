KITTENGUMI: THE SAKABATO'S THIEF IS NOW AVAILABLE!
Kittengumi: The Sakabato’s Thief is a visual novel that takes us to an alternate Japan (Nyppon) where the protagonists, a cat and a panda who believes he is a cat, will have to find the thief of the sakabato, one of the treasures of the Kittengumi - a group of samurai cats that protects the safety of Nyedo (Edo), to which they belong.
This will be the characters' first official mission and during this adventure, they will interact with many characters and, depending on the decisions, the story will unfold in different ways, not all of them with a happy ending.
The Sakabato Thief is the first in a collection of visual novels that tell different stories starring the members of this group.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2469050/Kittengumi_The_Sakabatos_Thief/
Featured Content
- Decide how the story progresses and discover the 10 different endings: Your decisions matter and will determine the path that Ryuudama and Kumaneko choose. Will you catch the thief? Will they get out unharmed? Will you meet all the characters?
- All hand-drawn: Our artist has drawn every character, every setting, and every part of the game with great effort, love, and care.
- Story with lore beyond the main game: This game is the premiere of a saga that will bring many adventures. The game is full of characters, references, and lore beyond the main story.
- Follow the story from any unlocked scene: You can pick up the story from the scene selector and try all the variants without having to start from scratch each time.
- Soundtrack with Japanese instruments: The soundtrack is carefully created with period instruments that will accompany you throughout the adventure.
- Dynamic and battle scenes that narrate some of the most important and remarkable events in the story
