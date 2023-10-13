Lambert-O'-Lantern Contest 🎃

Be afraid, Cultists. Be VERY afraid. A mysterious, lengthy being lurks when the Blood Moon Festival comes around. In your mind, in your heart, in the deepest and darkest parts of your most unearthly desires... it waits. Hungry. Insatiable.

And it's up for grabs! We are holding another event, where you will need to decorate or carve a pumpkin, present it in all it's glory to Massive Monster, and win a prize - easy, right? It's totally not haunted. That's not why we're giving it away. Please, take it from us.

Contest Details🏆

You’ll need to decorate a pumpkin (it's up to you how you do so - decora, carving, or drawing... let your imagination run wild!) based on Cult of the Lamb characters or imagery.

Submit your entry as an image or video post on the subreddit under the "Lambert-O'-Lantern" flair, or in our Discord, in the #Submit-Pumpkin channel. If you post more, only your latest entry will be considered.

All entries must have a COTL theme.

Do not copy other entries! You can use them for ideas or inspo, but no carbon copies.

Do not submit anything that is NSFW or exceptionally gorey, posts should be browsable for people at work or school.

Deadline📅

October 14th - 31st, 2023, 12PM BST. Winners will be chosen after this period after going through all the entries.

🏆 Prizes

🥇Cult of the Lamb Long Lamb Plushie and 3x Steam Keys for any Devolver Digital games of your choice.

🥈 T-shirt (choose between Cute as Hell or Anatomy of the Lamb), and 3x Steam keys for any Devolver game of your choice.

🥉 T-shirt (choose between Cute as Hell or Anatomy of the Lamb), and 2x Steam keys for any Devolver game of your choice.

💐 4-10th place: A Steam key for a Digital Devolver game of your choosing.

🌼 (Reddit only) Most upvotes: A Steam key for a Digital Devolver game of your choosing.

🌻 (Discord Only) Most reactions: A Steam key for a Digital Devolver game of your choosing.

Additional notes

The winners will be contacted by us to sort out shipping after the event has concluded.

Unfortunately, we are unable to ship to the following countries: Russia, Brazil, Ukraine and China. Certain countries such as Poland or many North African countries are possible to ship to, but packages may be lost in customs.

To those unable to participate in this contest - no worries, because we have MORE to come! Whether you're into art or base building, we'll be doing lots of fun activities over the next year!

