Full Release!

We are finally ending our long journey. It has been 2 years since we have started the early access. Through ups and downs, we always appreciated all the feedbacks and support we got from the community! So this is it. This will be the last patch note to end our long, hard-working, and full of joy ealry access!

New Features:

All Main Missions have been implemented.

The fourth heroine; "Tisse" will join the game.

-Tisse is an assassin who loves Oden (a traditional Japanese dish).

will join the game. -Tisse is an assassin who loves Oden (a traditional Japanese dish). The Arena is now open.

-Many rivals await the player. Strengthen your equipment and challenge strong enemies together with your heroine!

is now open. -Many rivals await the player. Strengthen your equipment and challenge strong enemies together with your heroine! The Drake Racing is added.

-You can participate in The Drake Racing by purchasing a Landing Drake! Raise your Drake and be the fastest to win the race!

is added. -You can participate in The Drake Racing by purchasing a Landing Drake! Raise your Drake and be the fastest to win the race! The Apothecary can now be expanded to the 4th level.

Orchard is now available as an extension to the Gonz.

The maximum number of facilities that can be requested from Gonz has been increased.

Added 3rd piece of NPC gift list

New maps and dungeons have been added.

New items, equipment, and recipes have been added.

New sub-mission, Heroine's Stories, has been added.

New furnishings have been implemented.

New Steam achievement has been implemented.

















Bug Fixes:

Fixed a problem that prevented enemies from attacking on bridges and in some maps.

Fixed an issue in the Prize Exchange where the click position of the choices were not aligned.

Fixed an issue where the same dialogue would be repeated twice during the storyline.

Fixed an issue where a message error would appear during the storyline.

Fixed an issue with some sub-missions.

Fixed an issue with some items being dropped by some enemies.

Fixes to materials for creating and repairing some equipment.

Fixed the description of some items.

Thank you very much for your 2 year-long support!

We were very luck to have such a wonderful community! Without your support and feedback, we wouldn't be able to complete the development. We hope you have enjoyed this journey as we did.

Have a happy slow life!

Please follow us on Twitter for the latest news!

We also have an official Discord server. Please join and let us know your opinions!

