Guerrilla Research Update - Patch Notes

Greetings, Survivors!

It’s November and we’re excited to talk about the Guerrilla Research Update, releasing tomorrow at 10am CET. As you might have seen on our Social Media channels, it contains Weapon Augmenting, new free cosmetics, a new cosmetic DLC, and some much needed fixes. Let’s get right into it!

Weapon Augmenting

We love to give you more ways to customize and adapt the way you play Generation Zero. Weapon Augmenting is a big step in that direction: it offers new challenges, reinforces and empowers your individual playstyle and diversifies the existing range of weapons more than ever before! Not to mention giving those of you who have been hoarding their resources something to spend them on.

Weapon Augmenting consists of two parts: Research and Crafting.

The Research is done in the new tab of the same name. It has you complete different gameplay challenges in order to unlock Augmentation Designs.



Each Design has 3 tiers (Bronze, Silver, and Gold) which become stronger as they progress, but of course the challenges required to unlock them also become harder to complete.

These Designs can then be applied to a weapon of 2-5 crowns rarity.

The application of these Designs happens at the Consumable Crafting Station, which is now split up into a Consumables part and an Augmenting part. This is how it works:

First, you select a weapon you would like to augment.

Then, you select the Design you want to apply. The application costs an increasing amount of resources based on the quality of the Augmentation Design.



Note that overriding or removing an Augmentation does not refund any of the crafting materials used to apply it. However, upgrading to a higher tier of the same Design will subtract the cost of the previously equipped tier.

There are Primary and Support Augmentation Designs. 2 and 3 crown weapons can have a Primary Design applied to them, whereas 4 and 5 crown weapons can have one Primary and one Support Design.

We decided not to allow Experimental weapons to be augmented as they’re already quite strong and the interaction between an Experimental weapon’s innate effect and augments might lead to a lot of unexpected scenarios. It could still be something we want to consider in the future, but for now this feature will stay exclusive to the regular weapons.

New Procedural Missions

After we released the first three Procedural Missions, we heard a lot of feedback about them from you. Mainly there are two things you thought could be improved: the length of the missions and the rewards.

For this iteration, we’ve added three new quests for you to complete on a weekly basis. They should now take you around 10 minutes to complete and we’ve tweaked the rewards you get from them to be more satisfying.

Resistance Dead Drop

Find a cache of resources stashed by the Resistance and figure out a way inside.

Resistance Radio Maintenance

Perform repairs and maintenance on parts of the Resistance’s radio infrastructure.

High Value Target

Take out a high value Machine that’s roaming around a radio transponder.

We will continue to monitor your feedback around Procedural Missions and keep finding ways to make them more engaging, fun and challenging. Please let us know what you think about these new ones, especially compared to the previous three! We highly appreciate your input.

Paid DLC - “Advanced Intelligence Cosmetics Pack”

This cosmetic DLC was made to let you and your Companion mimic the menacing look of the enemy. The apocalypse is here, and this DLC offers a makeover to make you and Survivor’s best friend look the part with a wide range of weapon and companion cosmetics.

Contents



Machine-themed weapon skins: Made to stand out, these fresh appearances are based on the different Machine classes: FNIX, Prototype and Apocalypse (left to right).

What’s amazing about the FNIX and Apocalypse variant of these is that they’re emissive, meaning certain parts of them will glow in the dark! Here’s how that looks:





Companion Swag

On top of this, we’re happy to include a skin (which also glows!), Light Kit and Voice Box to make your Companion sound like they’re one of FNIX’ finest!

Get ready for a lean, green killing machine with the Apocalypse cosmetics for your steel buddy - they won’t know what hit’em.



Listen to a preview of the Apocalypse Voice Pack

Vocoder Voice Pack

Lastly, this pack includes another Voice Box for the Companion - the Vocoder kit. Think “space robots from your favorite 80’s scifi show”, that’s what it sounds like. Funky!

Listen to a preview

Get the pack here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2591100/Generation_Zero___Advanced_Intelligence_Cosmetics_Pack/

Free Cosmetics

For those of you who are still unsure about the cosmetics pack, no worries! We got you covered. With the Guerrilla Research Update, all of you will be able to loot 6 new weapon skins and one new Companion Voice Box!













The Resistance has found a way to express themselves and the chaos that they’re going through in these beautiful weapon looks. These skins will be added to Rival loot pools for everyone when the update drops!

Companion Voice Box: 56k

Inspired by 80s telecommunication sounds, this Voice Box is perfect for those missing the time when your mother had to hang up the phone if you wanted to download something from the internet. It will also be available from all suitable loot sources after the update.

Listen to a preview

Last but not least, the ability to mute the Companion has been added in the form of the “Disconnected Voice Box”. Simply choose the option in your Companion customization menu and your trusty friend will be a silent protector from now on.

…and more

As always, we have a slew of bug fixes and improvements that are also included in the update! Namely, we’ve made some performance enhancements and the game should now be running smoother. In future patches, we’re going to emphasize performance even more, so expect more of these changes coming soon.

The Kotenok finally displays the correct stats between the 4C and 5C variants. Machines have been made easier to loot and several quests have been updated to prevent mission blockers.

PC versions have received a significant change in performance when tabbed out of the game and multiple missing textures, terrain holes and missing collisions have been fixed.

We hope you enjoy this update as much as we did developing and testing it!

The Generation Zero Dev Team

BUG FIXES

Weapons

[Community Reported] Fixed a display bug that showed the 4C Kotenok having better stats than the 5C one

Companion

Fixed capitalization in the Companion Crafting Station

[Community Reported] Fixed a crash when using Spotter Module in multiplayer

Machines

[Community reported] Fixed the Firebird's loot interaction box. No more ring-around-the-rosie!

Missions

Fixed an issue where Barcodes wouldn’t count towards the Bunker progress in “The Home Team”

Fixed certain circumstances preventing the player from talking to Pontus during “The Home Team”

Fixed the barn door already being unlocked at mission start in "Emergency Supplies"

Fixed the Firebird intro mission not starting properly when picking up the tracking device

Fixed an issue where enemies wouldn't spawn during "Road to Salthamn"

Equipment and Weapons

Removed ragdoll physics from the Remote-Controlled Tick after detonation

Prevented RC Tick from taking damage from landmines

Performance

Fixed a bug that caused unnaturally high CPU and GPU usage when tabbing out of the game on PC

Fixed several crashes happening during combat

Fixed a crash on startup on Steam

Sound

Fixed a bug where certain sounds would be stuck in a loop after finishing a Base Assault

UI

Fixed enemy outlines persisting when switching from the binoculars to a weapon scope

Removed undiscovered Warboard POIs from radar. No spoilers!

World

Fixed collision on cargo crates in warehouses

Re-added engines to multiple cars on Himfjäll island

Fixed multiple floating and misaligned props

Fixed several terrain tears and holes

Known Issues

Machines

Some armor plates on the Tank’s legs are invulnerable

Missions

Progress Lost on Mission "The Home Team" for client completing the mission in Multiplayer

UI

Multiplayer Matchmaking - Player fails to join the correct session as per the preferred multiplayer matchmaking settings

Safehouses might get lost when logging in. This is most commonly encountered on PlayStation.

Performance