- Fixed an issue where the game would become stuck when a certain condition was met.
- Added an option to be able to assign the Escape key as the cancel button.
- Other minor bug fixes.
Fate/Samurai Remnant update for 23 October 2023
Update information Ver1.0.2 (2023/10/23)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
