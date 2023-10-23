 Skip to content

Fate/Samurai Remnant update for 23 October 2023

Update information Ver1.0.2 (2023/10/23)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where the game would become stuck when a certain condition was met.
  • Added an option to be able to assign the Escape key as the cancel button.
  • Other minor bug fixes.

