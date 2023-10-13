VIDEOVERSE Steam Deck compatibility is here!

I’m happy to announce that VIDEOVERSE is now running smoothly on Steam Deck! Please update your game to 1.1.0.0 to enjoy.

To celebrate, there is a 10% discount until 20th October (3 AM PDT / 12 PM CEST)! As Steam is still learning about VIDEOVERSE, there is no official badge yet, but hopefully that will change soon… For now, this update allows you to control the game using the button controls, touch screen or on-screen cursor. Check out the official VIDEOVERSE controls when you load up the game on your Steam Deck for more info.

In-game controls can be found here:

For regular desktop users, this update also contains some UI redesigns, alternate main menu music and message arrival bug fixes. 1.1.0.0 has also been updated to use the latest Ren’Py 7 engine.

Thank you so much for waiting patiently for Steam Deck compatibility these last two months. I originally thought 1.1.0.0 would only take a few weeks to complete, but Ren’Py doesn’t typically use controllers as the default input, hence there were a lot of obstacles and compromises to get here. I hope you enjoy this update and thanks again for your continued support of VIDEOVERSE!