UPDATE 1.9.0 - PERFORMANCE & LOCALIZATION

Hello Survivor,
Here some good news:
- Added Full Support to Japanese, Chinese and Korean languages.
- Reworked the Localization Screen at launch.
- Performance improvements, increased ~15% on all GPUs.
Thanks for the feedback!
See you soon...
