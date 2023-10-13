 Skip to content

TRAUMA Broken Paradise update for 13 October 2023

UPDATE 1.9.0 - PERFORMANCE & LOCALIZATION

Last edited by Wendy

Hello Survivor,

Here some good news:

  • Added Full Support to Japanese, Chinese and Korean languages.
  • Reworked the Localization Screen at launch.
  • Performance improvements, increased ~15% on all GPUs.

Thanks for the feedback!
See you soon...

