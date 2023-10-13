System Update: Tournament Spectate Mode

Share · View all patches · Build 12431347 · Last edited 13 October 2023 – 07:39:08 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, FS City!

The grand fight of 2023 is ready to fire!

We are here to announce the tournament spectate mode!

Enjoy the fierce fight of top-rated player and feel the thrill of 3on3 freestyle!

Let’s check out how you can see the matches!

You can access Tournament Spectate Mode by clicking tournament icon on the top left corner

You can only access to Tournament Spectate mode when is marked as “live”. When is off, you cannot enter

You can watch the matches when there is ‘eye sign’ next to the bracket. When the icon is sandglass, it means players are preparing the match. Please wait until the icon is changed.

Please check the N to 4 match hour! You must in the same matching region to watch the play!

NA : 10/14 17:00 – 21:00 PDT EU : 10/14 15:00 – 17:30 CEST

N to 4 matches will be also available from our official YouTube as livestream!

Don’t worry if you cannot login to the game!

Don’t forget to join the Best MC. Challenge event also!

You can win $200 prize and bunch of points!

[Event link]

Thank you for your continued support.