Mini Continental Saga update for 13 October 2023

Oct 13. Update Information. Control Manual was added!!

Oct 13

Control manual was added!!

We thought that the explanations of the operations were mainly insufficient.
So in this update, we have placed explanations about the operations in various places!
Of course, we have increased the number of explanations in the tutorial,
but we also thought that many of you who are reading this have already done its.
So, we have added explanations in Tips and an operation manual that can be viewed at any time during the game!
You can view the operation manual by
On the keyboard, press the Z key while holding down the space key,
On the gamepad (default placement), press the START button (Xbox) or the right side of the touchpad (DualShock4) while pressing the left stick.
Please take a look!

  • Added some tips on how to use the controls.
  • Updated tutorial.
  • Add control Manual.
  • Fixed some bugs.

We hope you continue to enjoy the game!

Changed files in this update

