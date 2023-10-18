Wildmender October 18, 2023 Patch Notes

Hi Wildmenders!

In this week’s patch update, we are continuing to focus on bug fixes, addressing quite a few of the issues that you’ve reported. We’ve just pushed a build (197a) on Steam. Meanwhile we’re continuing to go through everyone’s feedback, with more fixes and improvements coming. Thank you so much for all the support and beautiful gardens, and a very special thanks once again to everyone that’s submitted bug reports.

Now, onto the patch notes.

Build 197a:

Fixed a rare case of the crab not moving to the outpost properly, resulting in the outpost not being destroyed and the next outpost cannot be interacted with.

A certain key item dropped by the final boss will be auto-collected if no player collects it after 60 seconds (fixes a case where it could drop inside a rock)

Fixed more behavioral problems for the frog, such as the frog wandering a great distance from the home spring (to nearby Mystical Springs) as well as its disappearance.

Fixed a new and rare case of the giant crab just squatting on top of a spring, not allowing it to be restored.

Fixed the issue of a wrongly highlighted spring in zone revival

The recipe for the Sky Bracelet becomes visible at the Workbench after Vidyas first mentions it, instead of later in the quest

Clarified text of the “Plant a group of X plants” ghost quests to specify that they must be mature

Fixed the issue of the display reading "Item +0" instead of the item count when picking up items

Fixed an issue where the health loss on carried plants could kill the plant

Fixed an issue where saving during an active Dust Storm could create extra storm objects

Photo Mode screenshots are now written to the same user data directory that contains saves, instead of to the Steam install directory. Fixes a case where screenshots could be deleted if the game updated.

When very large numbers of loose items are present, the game will automatically combine nearby valid stacks in the world to reduce performance issues. This check is done upon loading and periodically at dawn.

Some non-spoiling items will now be destroyed over time if they’re underwater. This includes Wood, Plant Fibers, Bone Fragments, Knotwood, and Frozen Essence

Increased the rate at which items in water spoil (from 200% to 400%)

Seeds from plants that cannot drown (such as Glowsticks) will no longer automatically germinate in very deep water (where they might be unreachable)

Reduced the bonus to Harvest Yield from Thriving conditions (from 150% to 125%)

After this patch update, we will continue to work on fixing more bugs that people reported as well as focusing on performance optimization. Definitely stay tuned for more improvements!

Thank you all for all your support!