Tunguska: The Visitation update for 13 October 2023

Update 1.72-2 Patch Notes

Update 1.72-2 Patch Notes

  • Fixed an issue with Steam Deck when you focus on the first/last name input box, it brings up the multi-line keyboard instead of single-line keyboard.

  • When aiming under Gamepad/chasecam mode, the crosshair will now be on the point of the target's body where the gun is aiming at, instead of the feet.

  • Swapped the default controller button mapping for Radial and Sprint. Now you can hold left button to sprint, and hold left stick to bring up the radial menu.

  • When shooting at an enemy with a shotgun (with buckshot) at very close ranges, the penetration capability will increase dramatically. This is because with very tight grouping, the shots act almost like a slug.

  • Rebalanced the shotgun accuracies

  • Increased the damage and accuracy for slug rounds. You can now achieve a 2-shot kill against armored humans.

  • When cooking/crafting using the wrong crafting station and fails, the game will hint you that you are using the wrong tools

  • Fixed the wording of class specialties for the Drug Cartel to be more accurate

