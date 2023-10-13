Update 1.72-2 Patch Notes

Fixed an issue with Steam Deck when you focus on the first/last name input box, it brings up the multi-line keyboard instead of single-line keyboard.

When aiming under Gamepad/chasecam mode, the crosshair will now be on the point of the target's body where the gun is aiming at, instead of the feet.

Swapped the default controller button mapping for Radial and Sprint. Now you can hold left button to sprint, and hold left stick to bring up the radial menu.

When shooting at an enemy with a shotgun (with buckshot) at very close ranges, the penetration capability will increase dramatically. This is because with very tight grouping, the shots act almost like a slug.

Rebalanced the shotgun accuracies

Increased the damage and accuracy for slug rounds. You can now achieve a 2-shot kill against armored humans.

When cooking/crafting using the wrong crafting station and fails, the game will hint you that you are using the wrong tools