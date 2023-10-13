WHOOPS, the double jump collision change introduced a bug where you could get stuck in the ceiling. That has been FIXED!
Hot Dog Reporter update for 13 October 2023
0.6.6: Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2605351
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2605352
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2605353
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update