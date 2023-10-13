 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hot Dog Reporter update for 13 October 2023

0.6.6: Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 12430953 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

WHOOPS, the double jump collision change introduced a bug where you could get stuck in the ceiling. That has been FIXED!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2605351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2605352
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2605353
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link