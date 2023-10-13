[New build - EXPERIMENTAL] 23w41a: Life Support, Air-tightness, Force fields

This build introduce a capital element for survival: oxygen. As it is expected in any survival space game you will have to manage your oxygen level in order to not die is space.

Player changes:

An oxygen meter bar has been added to the UI

the player will die when this empty out

Automatically refill inside breathable atmosphere or inside a ship pressurized room.

Die much faster when helmet is off in space

Of course those can be toggled On / Off in creative mode

Life Support blocks

The life Support system will pressurize the room it is placed inside, allowing the player to breath without its helmet.

There is a nice screen displaying the status and even a rotating fan with some cool VFX!

The algoritm works like in real life: a few oxygen molecules are emitted and will bounce around to find the volume pressurized.

If a molecule ends up outside the ship bounds a leak is declared and pressurization is not achieved.

The downside is that the volume is a box, ie a L shaped room will potentially give oxygen to a volume outside.

You can check how it is working by selecting a Life Support brick with the link tool (molecules travel more slowly in preview mode).

It worked well on the ship I tested, and it will react automatically to any new blocks or moving door / mechanism triggered.

The tank reserve allows for a long uptime (2 hours) before a replenish is needed.

Tank replenish either manually (not recommended for large ships), or automatically inside an atmosphere or near a station (it is magic).

As it would be too tedious to have to pipe them, they cannot be connected to pipes at all.

Again an option has been added inside the Entity screen to provide Oxygen ship-wide for creative or older ships.

Force-Field

The force field will project a wall preventing oxygen from leaking, but allowing player or ship to cross it.

Perfect for hangars!

The brick will raycast at the two extremity to determinate the height of the field.

It comes in standard and wedge variant.

As a bonus two creative new features have been added:

The Air Vent brick can now play the gas VFX (like in the old days) if active

A new Fan brick has been added: you can configure the fan speed. This is purely decorative.

Other changes:

Can see atmospheric and oxygen density inside the holomap

Still to do: