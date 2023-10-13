231013 Patch Note

Share · View all patches · Build 12430906 · Last edited 13 October 2023 – 07:46:03 UTC by Wendy

■Update

-A bug in the Oni difficulty of the current event [Assault! Cursect Princess -Puragtorium-], in which drop rewards did not drop when the event was cleared, has been fixed.

Please see [10/13 Temporary Maintenance] for the detail.