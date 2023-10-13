Patch Notes V_1.1.1

Hello, users! It's been a while.

Since the official patch, we have internally conducted patches concerning the game's stability. Through this patch, stability has been enhanced, and additionally, functions that were not operating on some devices and platforms have been modified to work properly.

General

The "Recenter" feature, which repositions to the current location, has been fixed to function correctly.

The overall stability of the game has been patched.

Fixed issue when changing events during multiplayer waiting.

Table Tennis

Fixed issue where the serve wasn't hitting.

Added deuce limit (max 15 points).

Tennis

Added deuce limit (max 4 times).

Fixed issue with ball floating too high.

Removed scoring on ground during rallies.

Volleyball

Added deuce limit (max 10 points).

Squash