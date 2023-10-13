 Skip to content

All-In-One Sports VR update for 13 October 2023

Patch Notes V_1.1.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, users! It's been a while.
Since the official patch, we have internally conducted patches concerning the game's stability. Through this patch, stability has been enhanced, and additionally, functions that were not operating on some devices and platforms have been modified to work properly.

V_1.1.1 Update

General

  • The "Recenter" feature, which repositions to the current location, has been fixed to function correctly.
  • The overall stability of the game has been patched.
  • Fixed issue when changing events during multiplayer waiting.

Table Tennis

  • Fixed issue where the serve wasn't hitting.
  • Added deuce limit (max 15 points).

Tennis

  • Added deuce limit (max 4 times).
  • Fixed issue with ball floating too high.
  • Removed scoring on ground during rallies.

Volleyball

  • Added deuce limit (max 10 points).

Squash

  • Fixed scoring judgment error.
  • Increased speed of Flame item by 1.5x

