Alpha 108: The Hunter From Another Sun

Patch Note
October 13, 2023
New Features
UI
- Brand-new character creation UI. Your choices will impact your starting weapons, skills, troops, and proficiencies.
- The interface to choose your backer hoverbike skins is now available.
Combat
New profession: “Galaxy Hunter” (Proficiency) and new set effects.
- Effect 1: Increases weapon charging speed.
- Effect 2: Hitting enemies with charged weapon attacks gives a stackable “Adrenaline” buff. Each stack increases damage.
- Effect 3: While the “Adrenaline” buff effect is active, killing enemies with charged weapon attacks will fire guided missiles at nearby enemies. The higher the number of “Adrenaline” stacks, the higher the number of missiles fired.
New skills: “Hunting Trap Series” and “Blast Ammo Series” (including their sets of blueprints).
New affixes for the Longbow
- Quantum Split: Alternate fire mode shoots a lot of extra arrows.
- Phase Shot: Primary fire mode arrows can phase through allied and enemy units multiple times. Damage increases each time it phases through a unit.
- Overcharge: Draw time and full draw damage increased.
New Urslan enemy, the “Desolater” (including its set of blueprints).
Star Map
- New space station 3D model.
Battle Pass
- New Battle Pass season.
- Added the Desolator troops to the General exchange interface.
Optimizations and Improvements
Star Map
- Clicking on Planets and Colonies in the M map mode now displays a popup asking if you want to use a Superliminal Warping Beacon.
- Improved the 3D models of the mining asteroids.
- Improved propulsion effects for the spaceships.
UI
- Removed the weapon and skills HUD display while being in non-battle environments.
- Removed some excessive shortcut display on the HUD.
- You can now see the item details when hovering over an item in the General Exchange UI.
- A new “ALL” tab has been added to the Sell and Order list in the Auction House.
- Selling an item in the Auction House now requires extra confirmation.
- In the general exchange, the exchange number selection shortcut has been changed to Enter.
- Removed the price label of item icons. It’s still present in the detail window.
- Adjusted the size of the radar in cities.
- Added red dots to Ark and the crafting blueprints.
Missions
- Added a new type of objectives for side quests: increasing a certain proficiency to a certain level.
- The " Meet the Guard Fleet Commander " side mission has been adjusted to increase your fleet power to 3000.
- Daily and weekly missions are back and can now be directly accepted from the Logbook.
- The mission "Breakthrough" target fleet is now spawning around the space station.
Proficiency
- Changed the proficiency max level to fit the player’s current level (for a better understanding of how to increase its max).
- Changed the ordering of the proficiencies.
Combat
- Tactical Capture mode’s “follow me” order has been changed to “charge”.
- Casting now has camera animations.
- Arcanist affix has been changed to two spheres with a laser in between that rotates and follows the target. It can be destroyed by shooting at the spheres.
- Electrified affix now has a hit effect.
- The area below the A point in the Tactical Capture environment used to repel Kaelon has been filled out to avoid players falling in.
Balance
- Increased backpack size.
- The movement speed of Pirate Swordsmen and Pirate Brutes has been slightly reduced.
- The difficulty of the main missions' enemies has been reduced.
- The chest from the last daily reward from the Logbook now has a chance to drop high-quality weapons.
- Reduced the initial values of the profession set effects to increase the difference between levels.
- The Rifle’s affix firing missiles now triggers much more often. Missile damage has been reduced.
- Reduced the difficulty of Pirates’ Lairs.
- Increased the difficulty of Cosmic Vortexes.
- Reduced the drop quantities of Xeno enemies.
- NPCs now sell Superliminal Warping Beacons, Fire-control Parts, Propulsion Parts, Mechanical Parts, Atomized Parts, and Astral Energy Parts.
Others
- Bug fixes.
- Performance optimization.
Changed files in this update