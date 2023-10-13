The game has flaws, hold off on buying it

After the current version of the game was put on the shelves yesterday (2023.10.12), players responded to a lot of problems.

This is all due to my personal inexperience in development, and I would like to apologize for this, because I am worried that I can't see it by posting an announcement, so I wrote it synchronously on the front page of the store page.

The current version of the playability is there, but there are the following problems:

1, due to the instability brought by the hand rubbing UI, resulting in some players appearing to jump out more frequently.

2、The push message of many events is not enough, or the help information is not enough, leading to the player for the event after the occurrence of the lack of sufficient information to judge

3, in the stage of attacking the city, the number of AI troop configuration is unreasonable, resulting in players attacking the city is difficult.

4. Lack of automatic archiving.

Therefore, I would like to sincerely suggest that players who like this game should hold off on purchasing it, please add a wish list and pay attention to the subsequent updates.

What I immediately need to address at the moment is:

1, automatic archiving to protect player progress.

2, systematically adjust the AI troop configuration and related parameters to ensure that the difficulty is appropriate, so that players can successfully attack the city and dominate.

The above matters will be debugged in the near future

Recent goals:

1、Increase console function.

2、Replace the UI module to completely solve the UI stability problem.

Any questions or comments can be feedback to me.

Thank you for your tolerance and support.

Let's work together to perfect this game.