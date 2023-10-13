Dota 2 Update - 10/12/2023

We've fixed a number of issues leading up and during the first day of Group Stage:
- Fixed Earth Spirit being stuck in Rolling Boulder if Centaur Warrunner casts Work Horse while Earth Spirit is transforming
- Fixed a bad interaction between Kunkka X Marks the Spot and Impale
- Fixed some cases where players were unable to watch matches via DotaTV
- Fixed cases where in-game predictions weren't working
- Fixed Bingo square progress not being visible on client
- Fixed visual artifacts on some talent photos and stickers
- Fixed an issue where Roshan could go walkabout again
- Fixed Centaur Hoof Stomp wind-up being dispellable
- Fixed Invoker not restoring his own mana from EMP
- Fixed an issue where Kunkka X Marks the Spot could fail to return a unit with very high Status Resistance
- Fixed Lone Druid Spirit Bear receiving experience when using Midas
- Fixed Marci Sidekick not displaying correctly on client
- Fixed a server crash when using Muerta Parting Shot on a hero that is leashed to Lone Druid Spirit Bear with Grimstroke Soulbind
- Fixed Techies Mines triggering for but not damaging flying units
- Added a filter option for saved sets in the Armory
- Fixed two rare client crashes with dropped items
- Fixed retrieval of neutral items from stash sometimes returning another player's item
- Changed a number of settings including "Use Extra Large Minimap", "Quick Attack", etc. to be saved in Steam Cloud
- Fixed being unable to assign neutral slot and TP quickcast when using Advanced Quickcast Hotkeys
- Fixed "Dynamically Scale Hero Icons" option causing icons to flicker in size
- Fixed an issue where hero icons on the minimap could jitter
- Fixed various Predictions and Fantasy issues
