 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dota 2 update for 13 October 2023

Dota 2 Update - 10/12/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12430781 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've fixed a number of issues leading up and during the first day of Group Stage:

  • Fixed Earth Spirit being stuck in Rolling Boulder if Centaur Warrunner casts Work Horse while Earth Spirit is transforming
  • Fixed a bad interaction between Kunkka X Marks the Spot and Impale
  • Fixed some cases where players were unable to watch matches via DotaTV
  • Fixed cases where in-game predictions weren't working
  • Fixed Bingo square progress not being visible on client
  • Fixed visual artifacts on some talent photos and stickers
  • Fixed an issue where Roshan could go walkabout again
  • Fixed Centaur Hoof Stomp wind-up being dispellable
  • Fixed Invoker not restoring his own mana from EMP
  • Fixed an issue where Kunkka X Marks the Spot could fail to return a unit with very high Status Resistance
  • Fixed Lone Druid Spirit Bear receiving experience when using Midas
  • Fixed Marci Sidekick not displaying correctly on client
  • Fixed a server crash when using Muerta Parting Shot on a hero that is leashed to Lone Druid Spirit Bear with Grimstroke Soulbind
  • Fixed Techies Mines triggering for but not damaging flying units
  • Added a filter option for saved sets in the Armory
  • Fixed two rare client crashes with dropped items
  • Fixed retrieval of neutral items from stash sometimes returning another player's item
  • Changed a number of settings including "Use Extra Large Minimap", "Quick Attack", etc. to be saved in Steam Cloud
  • Fixed being unable to assign neutral slot and TP quickcast when using Advanced Quickcast Hotkeys
  • Fixed "Dynamically Scale Hero Icons" option causing icons to flicker in size
  • Fixed an issue where hero icons on the minimap could jitter
  • Fixed various Predictions and Fantasy issues

Changed files in this update

Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Content 2 Depot 381451
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link