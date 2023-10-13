 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

香肠派对 update for 13 October 2023

香肠派对10月13日更新说明

Share · View all patches · Build 12430717 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

香肠岛民们好，10月13日更新现已推出，在本次更新中带来了如下内容：

  • 0V0班班特惠开启（10月13日-10月29日）
  • 庆祝SMC锦标赛MH猛虎战队夺冠，飞车-赤金荣耀添加战队LOGO
  • 多项游戏bug修复

如果您关于香肠派对有改进的建议，欢迎在Steam社区中理性讨论，您的反馈会在我们进行优化版本时提供帮助，同时祝大家游戏愉快！

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1351781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1351782
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link