香肠派对10月13日更新说明

香肠岛民们好，10月13日更新现已推出，在本次更新中带来了如下内容：
- 0V0班班特惠开启（10月13日-10月29日）
- 庆祝SMC锦标赛MH猛虎战队夺冠，飞车-赤金荣耀添加战队LOGO
- 多项游戏bug修复
如果您关于香肠派对有改进的建议，欢迎在Steam社区中理性讨论，您的反馈会在我们进行优化版本时提供帮助，同时祝大家游戏愉快！
