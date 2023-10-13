 Skip to content

Fox Hime update for 13 October 2023

20231013 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Optimized the English localization of the game.

Changed files in this update

FoxHime Content Depot 720281
Fox Hime Depot Mac Depot 720282
Fox Hime - Cosplay DLC (778160) Depot Mac Depot 720283
Fox Hime - Cosplay DLC (778160) Depot Depot 778160
