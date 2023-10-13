Oct. 12th update : Fix bugs & Improve experience

Fix known BUG:
-The problem that some towers in the damage stats panel wont be cleared after destroied
-Some text translation and display issues
-The problem that the tallent node introduction is not displayed
-Did not match the star rating requirements when releasing skills from the inspector panel
Optimize experience
-Optimized the difficulty curve, weakening the enemy's HP in early levels, and giving more towers at the beginning of each level.
-Larger introduce panel and fonts
-The correct number of diamonds is now displayed in real time
Changed files in this update