Death Unphased update for 13 October 2023

Main v1.0.5 and Demo v1.1.1 are now live!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Main v1.0.5 and Demo v1.1.1 are now live with a small update to visibility for Z ranks and the mouse cursor!

Changelog:

  • Updated all Z ranks to become visible after the player's first Z rank
  • Updated mouse cursor to be hidden

