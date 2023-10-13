Early Access Release!

Share · View all patches · Build 12430282 · Last edited 13 October 2023 – 07:46:25 UTC by Wendy

The Coffin of Andy and Leyley has now entered Early Access.

The Early Access has both episode 1 and 2 in their complete state. Episode 3(s) will be patched in once they are complete, at no additional cost. This will happen sometime in 2024.

Please use the Bugs, Issues, and Support board to report any problems you may find.

There is also a forum for fan translations where one may post their translations for others to find.

The game provides a translation tool. Guides and information about it are posted on the translation forum.

Monthly devlogs will resume in December. Not November. December.

Hope you'll enjoy episode 2!